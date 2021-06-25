Colorbar Nail Polish Remover: Review

Price: 125 Rupees for 110 ml

Nykaa Packaging : It comes in a rectangular, semi opaque white plastic bottle with screw top lid.

Pros : It is affordable, free from acetone, toulene, DBP, it is affordable, travel friendly and removes nail polish quickly. It does not dry out the nails.

Cons: Strong scent

Strong scent My experience : This nail polish remover has liquid like consistency and is very easy to use. You just need a piece of cotton wool and moisten it with generous amount of remover. Wipe it off your nail polish softly. I do not need to wipe it off hardly. It makes my nails clean in very less time and does not leave greasy effect.

It is one of the best nail polish remover i have tried.