Colourpop Makeup Items You Must Invest in #BeautyTruthBomb

Colourpop is an L.A.-based brand that is becoming more and more popular and sold in big-name stores such as Ulta. Colourpop is a brand that I trust and buy from frequently.

The products are always great value for the price, and they respect animals by not testing on them. Instead, their products are tested on humans. Colourpop often does collaborations and creates adorable packaging for their great products.

The attention to detail, excellent sales, and quality of Colourpops products easily make them one of my favorite makeup brands.

It was hard to narrow down to Colourpop items you must have, but we believe we picked outstanding products that will leave you wanting more!





1. The Lil’ Box Of Lippie Pencils





There are many lippie pencils available by Colourpop, I happen to love this vault, but you can purchase any of their lippie pencils in any color you want. This set has 10 of their best-selling neutral lippie pencils. They are creamy, and it is an excellent base for applying the lipstick that Colourpop sells. The color payoff is fantastic, and the color choices are abundant. This set has nude colors on the spectrum up to beautiful mocha colors.





2. Super Shock Shadow





Super Shock Shadow color choices are abundant. The eyeshadow is highly pigmented and sparkly. These eyeshadows are creme powders and do not have creasing, fading, or fallout. You can get the remarkable color payoff with just one swipe of the shadow onto your lid. I always recommend primer regardless of the eyeshadow you use, but even if you did not use it for these, the payoff and tiny pieces of glitter are gorgeous. Keep in mind, the image below is the Animal Crossing version of the Super Shock Shadow, but there are lots of other color choices to choose from.





3. Sandstone Eye Shadow Palette





This palette is filled with amazing neutrals, golds, browns, reds, and overall warm earth tones. I love this palette. The tiny flecks of glitter are perfect for creating a smokey eye or even subtle in color. It is up to you what you create with these palettes, but the choices in this palette are perfect for Summer and Fall. Whether you want something simple or something with a bit of color, this is a must-have palette to own! With 18 colors to choose from in this palette, you cannot go wrong!





4. Get Graphic Liquid Liner Pen Vault





These liquid liners are highly pigmented and feature a fine flexible tip making it easy to create any look you are after. I love the color choices for eyeliner, and you can add a pop of color to your lid against a neutral color or add the color against other bold colors. Either way, the color pigmentation, and the brush’s flexibility make it easy to create any look. I love these liners and use them often! You can purchase the liners individually, but they also have a vault.





5. Colour Me Obsessed Creme Gel Eyeliner





These creamy and blendable eyeliners are stunning and a must-have! If you love eyeliners, you will love these creme gel eyeliners. The color payoff is stunning, and the color choices are gorgeous, and, best of all, these liners are long-lasting. I have a set of these, and I love them because you do not have to stick to the typical use of the liner. You can apply the liners to your eyelids, under your brow, or other areas to add color or an excellent design to your eyeshadow or makeup looks.