Combination skin and tips..

Combination skin as the name suggests is having oily skin in some areas of your face and dry skin in other areas. Typically, there's a mix of oily and dry areas on different parts of your face, with the t-zone (forehead, nose, and chin) being oily and rest of the face being dry.

How to know? Wash your face and don't apply anything for 2 hrs. Then check your face before mirror. If u have combination skin you will notice that the T zone is oily but rest of face is dry.

Dry combination skin - it is characterized by dry cheeks and an oily T-zone. Most of your sebaceous glands are located in your T-zone. This essentially means your T-zone produces more sebum than the rest of your face.

Normal combination skin- this is when ur skin on your cheeks is neither dry nor oily but you have an oily T-zone.

Tips-

Stick to basic cleansing, toning, moisturising and sunscreen.

If u have very oily t-zone and very dry cheeks then u can consider using two different products- one of oiler part and other on drier part.

Avoid alcohol based products

Use water based cleanser and moisturiser