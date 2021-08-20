Comedy Premium League is now streaming on Netflix: It didn't tickle my bones

16 top and famous comedians, four teams, one host, and a live audience- this is the format for Comedy Premium League. The comedians, including Tanmay Bhat, Sumukhi Suresh, Mallika Dua, Kenny Sebastian, Aadar Malik, Amit Tandon, and others, will battle against one another in teams. The show is hosted by Prajakta Koli, aka, Mostlysane.





I was having high hopes for this series which has 6 episodes, and only 4 of them have been released for now. But, it didn't even tickle my bones, 'fracturing' is a far-fetched idea. It has a share of laughs but, it doesn't engage you much. Episodes 5 and 6 will release on August 27.