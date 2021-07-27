Comedy Premium League S1 trailer dropped. Do you think Netflix is trying to compete with Amazon Prime in comedy series?

We have already witnessed great comedy series on Amazon Prime Video, like Comicstaan or LOL: Hasee Toh Phasee and shows like that. Now, Netflix has also put its foot forward in this genre. Comedy Premium League season will release its first 4 episodes on August 20. It will be a competition between four teams, 16 comedians and YouTubers, to win the title, and Prajakta Koli is hosting the series. Check out the trailer on Netflix. The list of contestants has names like Akash Gupta, Sumukhi Suresh, Mallika Dua, Kenny Sebastian, Amit Tandon, and many more. Are you excited about this? Do you think Netflix is trying to compete with Amazon Prime?