Comment one fact/gossip about Bollywood that you feel not many people know about
Bollywood gossip is spread like a wild fire yet there are still few people who are unaware of few things. According to me I think these 5 things are not known to everyone.
- Apparently, only a few selective people were invited for Abishek and Aishwariya's wedding and among those selective people were Kajol and Ajay.
- It's a fact that Aishwariya doesn't get along with Jaya and Shwetha
- Karisma and Abhishek had to call off their wedding only because, Karisma was doing far more better than him
- Rani and Abhishek couldn't get serious with their relationship because of Jaya Bachchan
- I always thought something was going on between Preity and Salman back in the early 2000s. Don't know how true is this