The Company’s First Foray Into Fragrance Market

Moroccanoil has launched a signature scent of its signature scent as a body and hair mist. This is the brand's first expansion into a fragrance market. The mist took almost four years the development and they have named it Brumes Du Maroc. The hair and body mist will be available at the Sephora website as well as in salons and selected stores too. Also, they have predicted this product to become a best seller in the market with a fragrance being a trademark of the company for the genderless scent.

Will you try their hair and body mist?