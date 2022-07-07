Complete list of Sara Ali Khan's ex boyfriends

Actress Sara Ali Khan has made a strong impression not only on the box office but also in the hearts and minds of her fans with her outstanding performance. It is a pleasure to watch actress Sara Ali Khan in her various projects, and she is without a doubt one of the top fashion and fitness followers. The actress is known not only for her acting abilities but also for her cuteness; she has proven her versatility since her debut film and always looks forward to playing different characters for her fans.We have seen and heard about many names that have been romantically linked with the actress Sara Ali Khan over the years, and today we will shed light on these names that Sara Ali Khan has dated.





Here are the Guys Sara Alia Khan Dates





1. Harshvardhan Kapoor

2. Kartik Aryan

3. Ishaan Khatter

4. Veer Pahariya