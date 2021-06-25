Conditioner – How To Use Them

Applying a conditioner after shampooing your hair is very important step. It helps to control frizziness, dryness, repairs damage and gives nourishment to your hair.

How To: Choose the right type of conditioner according to your hair. Start applying from the mid length of your hair to the ends very gently. You can also use to scrunch in the conditioner in order to create waves and curls in your hair. Once the conditioner is properly applied, use a shampoo comb and run through the hair to remove the tresses. This will help you to easily detangle your hair and help the conditioner to settle into your hair. Let your hair dry and then only proceed with your styling.