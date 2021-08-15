Conditioner Mistakes That You Can Easily Avoid #BeautyTruthBomb

When it comes to our hair routine we follow – We shampoo, condition, and then apply a serum that’s it. Conditioner is among those products that every woman either loves or hates but irrespective of what the opinion is you can stop using them.

How long do you need to leave it on for?

You have to just leave the conditioner for 2 – 3 minutes before washing it off. This will ensure that your hair gets all the goodness without weighing it down or making it greasy.

The same conditioner doesn't work for everyone

Just like the skincare products, when it comes to conditioners no one size fits all. All hair types require a different type of conditioner. Use a conditioner according to your hair type – dry, smooth, frizzy

Colored strands need extra TLC

If you have colored hair, then colored strands require extra TLC. Also, you must use a sulfate-free conditioner so that it provides your hair with gentle care to your colored-treated hair to retain moisture and long-lasting vibrancy.

Your roots don't need conditioner

You should not apply a conditioner to your roots. Conditioning on your roots can make your hair greasy. Apply a conditioner from the mid-lengths to the ends and focus more on your ends.