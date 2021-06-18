The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will release; My best and worst Conjuring movie picks

Conjuring Universe has a great popularity base and being a horror movie lover, I have watched all of them and according to my opinion here are some of the best and worst movies from that universe.

The Conjuring

One of the best and mind nerving, scariest horror films ever is The Conjuring. It was the first movie of this universe, where got to know about Ed and Lorraine Warren and since then the journey started. (You can find it on Amazon Prime)

Annabelle

The story behind the Annabelle doll still gives me chills. The doll looks really scary what say? (Watch this on Netflix)

The Conjuring 2

Well, it didn't make much of an impact on me! (Go to Amazon Prime)

Annabelle Creation

The story unravels further and it goes back to its origin, there are some spine-chilling scenes but yet failed to make a solid impact on me. (Amazon Prime has it)

The Nun

It's one of the worst of this lot. I went to watch it in theatres, yet I felt no fear! Hah, brownie points to me! (You can find it on Netflix)

Annabelle Comes Home

The last one was released among Ed and Lorraine Warren's stories in 2019, Annabelle Comes Home. It has its share of jump scares but won't haunt you for the rest of the night. That's cool no? (Watch it on Netflix)

I am eagerly waiting for The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It. What about you?