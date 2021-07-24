Conjuring Universe: A horror story or a love story?

So, finally, I watched The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, and to be honest, the plot didn't scare me; it brought me peace that there's good and then there's evil, but it's love that can help you win over it. Do you agree with me?





In this last movie of the franchise, the evil bewitched Ed Warren at the climax scene, and he was meant to kill Lorraine, but then it was their love that made him realise who Lorraine is, and he stopped the curse. In every film of The Conjuring Universe, I found a love story or a family that keeps the horror and the evil grounded.