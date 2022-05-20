Controversies that caught Sidhu Moose Wala in its trap:

There were times when Sidhu Moose Wala had made headlines for the wrong reasons. He had gained stardom because of his songs but also got caught in the trap of controversies because of these songs. Here are times when Sidhu Moose Wala got caught in the trap of controversies:

'Jatti Jeone Morh Wargi' created controversies because it spoke about the 18th-century Sikh warrior Mai Bhago. His music videos was promoting gun culture. FIRs were lodged against the singer due to his songs hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community. During the lockdown, a viral picture of Moose Wala was surfacing the internet where he was seen holding an AK-47. Viewing such pictures, he was booked by the authorities.