Controversies that put a dent in Shraddha Kapoors' carrer

Shraddha Kapoor is the daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor, and she debuted in the film industry in 2010 with the heist film 'Teen Patti.' Her first leading part was in the 2011 film 'Luv Ka The End.' Her career, however, was raised by 'Aashiqui 2'. She was even nominated for a Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her performance in the film. Let's take a look at some of the controversies in which the actress has been the centre of attention.





A clash with the paparazzi

The actress, who is only ten movies old, received a lot of attention from all sides. She was spotted by paparazzi while visiting Salman's apartment. However, she pushed one of them, and the others were not pleased.





The fury of the paparazzi

Following the aforementioned occurrence, paparazzi began to avoid Shraddha Kapoor. They didn't picture her till she departed the event during the promotion of 'Ek Villain.' She apologised and explained that she was rushing to shoot and that she had pushed the photographer who was blocking the road in order to avoid any inconvenience. She also stated that she had no plans to attack the lens man.





Shorts had become excessively short.

Shraddha Kapoor wore a pair of very low shorts that revealed her thighs while attending an event in Radio City. However, some Pakistani media altered the images to make her appear to be wearing long leggings. This sparked even more debate on social media.





The father retaliates against his daughter.

Shakti Kapoor admitted that his daughter is difficult to control because she suffers from mood swings and has anger management issues. He mentioned this in public, which sparked a feud between the father and the daughter.