Controversies surrounding Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan isn't new to controversy, much before his son Aryan Khan getting arrested in a drugs case, SRK has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Here are some instances.

SRK vs Salman - Back in 2008 during a birthday party of Katrina Kaif, SRK went into loggerhead with Salman Khan after the latter made fun of him for not doing a cameo for his film. The verbal argument turned into a physical altercation and people like Gauri, Katrina and others had to intervene.

Maya Memsaab - In the early 90s, SRK picked up a fight with a journalist and was arrested for the same. SRK later said that the film journalist had written bad stuff about his steamy scene with Deepa Sahi in the film, who was the director's wife.

Amar Singh - SRK had once declared (jokingly) at a public function, pointing to the then big politician Amar Singh, that he could see ‘darindagi’ (evil intent) in his eyes. Several members of Samajwadi Party would gather and shout outside SRK's house after that.

Airport - SRK has been detained and questioned a number of times at US airports. Like the first time in 2008 at Newark’s Liberty International Airport, then in New York City in 2012, and finally in Los Angeles in 2016. He was let off after an apology as there was a namesake terrorist the FBI was looking out at that time.