Controversy regarding parabens.

There is lot of hype in "paraben free products" these days. But is actually parabens so harmful?

Parabens have been safely used for almost 100 years as preservatives in the food, drug and personal care and cosmetic industries.

Parabens are derived from Para-Hydroxybenzoic acid. They also occur in many fruits and vegetables such as:

The controversy that started was that parabens distrubs the biological cycle, cause cancer and reproductive issues. But in the research that , paraben was used at 100% concentration instead of the regular below 1% concentration in cosmetic products. Also in another test the parabens used was "fed" to animals but not applied tropically.

Generally parabens have the least chances of irritation (less than 0.1%). 0.1 to 0.5 concentration is considered very safe by report given by CIR (cosmetic ingredient review) . Now it depends on us as consumers to choose paraben or paraben free products.