Correct order of AM skincare routine..

Are you following correct order of applying products

Applying products in correct order is essential for them to penetrate deeper and work properly

Start your AM skincare regime with Cleanser.

Cleanser- Why: Cleansing your skin in the morning before layering any additional skincare products is very important as it removes dirt, grime and dead skin cells while also preparing your skin to properly absorb the rest of your skincare ingredients. What to prefer: Use a hydrating cleanser or a gel cleanser which will remove dirt without stripping your face. Please check my cleanser post to know more.

Toner- Why: toner is completely optional. It hydrates or pH balances skin.

What to prefer: Avoid exfoliating toners in morning. Hydrating/pH balancing or even rose water is good to go for.

Antioxidant serum- Why: Using a antioxidant serum in morning helps to protect your skin from free radicals, environmental damage and also boosts the efficiency of sunscreen.

What to prefer: Vitamin C serum is the best antioxidant serum to use during day time.

Eye cream- Why: The delicate eye area is usually one of the first areas to show signs of ageing. Using a dedicated eye cream is optional. Instead of eye cream you can drag your antioxidant serum, moisturizer there.

What to prefer: Use a lighter texture eye cream comprising vitamin c or caffeine.

Spot Treatment- if you have active acne then use Clinsol or benzoyl peroxide or pimple patches over it.

Moisturizer- Why: This step is to keep your skin hydrated. Moisturiser acts as a coat on your skin by sealing in your other skincare products.

What to prefer: Select your moisturiser according to your skin type (e.g. dry, oily or combination) I previously posted a complete post on moisturizers and what to choose with recommendations, please check it out for more details.

Sunscreen: Why- Sunscreen is the most important and must use step in morning skincare. Again I did a complete post on importance of sunscreen, please check it out.

What to prefer- Broad spectrum, water resistant with minimum SPF30. Reapply every 2-3 hours. Don't forget neck and eye area.