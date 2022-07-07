A costume or a baby bump? Pregnant Alia Bhatt's photo from 'Heart Of Stone' LEAKED

Alia Bhatt has wrapped up her shooting in London for her Hollywood debut movie, Heart Of Stone. The actress had posted a picture with Gal Gadot and in the caption, she expressed her feelings and how greatful she is to get this opportunity. Today, some new pictures have surfaced from the sets of Heart Of Stones and I can't keep calm because ALIA'S BABY BUMP IS SHOWN!!!!

Now, here's the thing there are some people assuming this is not a baby bump and is instead the costume. I think the opposite. I don't think this can be a costume. What do you think it is? A costume or baby bump? It is believed that the baby bump is visible only during the second trimester that's between 16-20 weeks.