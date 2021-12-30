Craig reveals that James Bond's death was discussed shortly after the release of his first 007 film, Casino Royale.

Craig took over the role of Bond in the 2006 film and is the longest-serving actor in the franchise. Daniel Craig has confessed that shortly after the premiere of Casino Royale in 2006, he discussed murdering off his James Bond with producer Barbara Broccoli. If you didn't know, Craig's most recent 007 film, No Time to Die, kills off his character, making it his final outing as the British super spy. Craig took over the role of Bond in the 2006 film and is the longest-serving actor in the franchise. Léa Seydoux, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Ralph Fiennes, and others also appeared in No Time to Die.

Daniel Craig has opened up about the ending of the film while speaking with Variety. He said, “I’m going to tell a story here, whether or not anybody remembers it or agrees with it. But it was 2006. Barbara and I were sitting in the back of a car driving away from the Berlin premiere of Casino Royale. Everything was going well. People liked the movie.”

Craig continued, “And it looked like I was gonna get a chance to make at least another movie. I said to Barbara, ‘How many of these movies do I have to make?’ Because I don’t really look at contracts or any of those things.” “And she said, ‘Four,’ and I went, ‘Oh, okay. Can I kill him off in the last one?’”