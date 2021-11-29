"Crash Landing On You," "Hotel Del Luna" and "W: Two Worlds" to get a Hollywood remake - Do we even need these US remakes of Kdramas?

Since "Squid Game" has become a worldwide sensation, the popularity of Kdramas has increased overnight. This surge in popularity has led to the Hollywood remakes of hit Kdramas such as "Crash Landing On You," "Hotel Del Luna" and "W: Two Worlds." However, this is not the first time that a Korean drama is getting a US remake, medical drama "The Good Doctor" starring Freddie Highmore is a remake of a Korean drama with the same name.





Anyway, the question is do we even need these remakes? Korean dramas are popular for their sensitive approach towards relationships, gradual development of plot and poetic dialogues. It's unlikely for Hollywood to understand the essence of these dramas let alone create the same cathartic experience for the viewers.





All these dramas that are in talks to be remade have an underlying cultural significance that can not be recreated or readjusted according to the country. For example "Crash landing On You" became a huge hit for its portrayal of North Korea, and the human side of this otherwise alienated country, but this can not be the same case for the US version.





The western approach towards dramas are completely opposite of the way Asian dramas are handled due to which they feel less emotional, other than that, why can't viewers just enjoy the Korean version? What is the need of remake in the times of OTT platforms when originals can be watched easily? Or, Are we still apprehensive about reading subtitles?





What are your thoughts on it?