'Crash Landing On You' stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun-Bin announce Marriage

A wedding is around the corner! The two veteran actors Son Ye-jin and Hyun-Bin who fell in love on the sets of a hit drama "Crash Landing On You" have finally announced their marriage. The onscreen-offscreen couple was first confirmed in a relationship when the infamous media outlet 'Dispatch' snapped photos of them together and revealed it on January 1, 2021, as part of their annual ritual. The two have been open about their relationship since then.





For the announcement, Son Ye-jin posted a wedding dress on her Instagram and wrote a paragraph to her fans, with a sentence saying "I have someone to spend the rest of my life with." Meanwhile, Hyunbin shared a handwritten letter through his agency, from which a line said "I made an important decision to get married, and to carefully step into the second phase of my life." Their marriage will take place in Seoul in March and will be a private ceremony. Fans were already expecting their marriage, but now it's finally a reality! Congratulations to the couple!