As crazy as it may sound but would you try the purple blush! Yay or Nay!?

Urban Decay Bittersweet Afterglow 8-Hour Blush is described as a “bright purple.” It’s a softened, medium purple with subtle, pink undertones and a mostly matte finish. It seems to run slightly cool in an undertone, but I think it may depend on what you pair it with whether it will read genuinely cool-toned or not.

Make Up For Ever S924 Purple is more shimmery, brighter, cooler-toned. Too Faced Ooh la Orchid is warmer (also an eyeshadow). NARS Fashion Rebel is similar (also an eyeshadow). MAC Evening Stroll is a cream product. Get comparison swatches / compare dupes side-by-side.

The Afterglow formula is supposed to be an extremely blendable, finely milled formula [that] goes on sheer that provides eight long hours of wearable, buildable color.

The texture is very, very finely-milled and silky-feeling, and it goes on smoothly, though it is a thinner texture that is prone to kicking up excess powder–it reminded me of the Hourglass Ambient Lighting Blushes to a degree, but I would say Urban Decay’s formula is a bit thinner still. It never looked powdery on the skin, and as I worked the color into the skin, the finish seemed more satin-to-matte than a true, flat matte. The formula of Bittersweet is best described as buildable; the color goes on noticeably in one go on my medium skin tone, but it can be built-up to richer, truer-to-pan color if desired, or it can be blended (or applied with a lighter hand) for an even softer color.

I would say this is semi-sheer to semi-opaque in color payoff, and then buildable from there. This shade was fairly blendable, but it seemed to take a little extra effort compared to the average blush (as well as compared to other blushes in the range). On me, it lasted for eight hours and started to fade.