Crime/Thriller Recommendation: 5 of my favourite picks

Well, in my previous poll post, Crime-thriller won most of the votes. So, you asked you for it, you are getting it. Here are my 5 favourite crime/thriller movies. Let us know what are your favourites and what do you think of this list?





Joker

Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck aka joker chooses the road of crime and chaos after society tags him being weird and makes fun of him while he was just being a party clown staying with his ailing mother. Things take a steep step and mess everything. Watch this crime drama on Netflix.





The Wolf of Wall Street

Martin Scorsese's directorial flick The Wolf of Wall Street features Leonardo DiCaprio. The film has a great plot power with acting prowess. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.





Andhadhun

Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte starring Andhadhun is an amazing film to watch. This crime thriller is based on a blind pianist who entangles himself in a number of problems leading to some more. Streaming on Netflix.





Raat Akeli Hai

Raat Akeli Hai is a crime drama based on a murder mystery. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte featuring this film is currently streaming on Netflix. And if you haven't watched it yet, please do now.





The White Tiger

Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, and Adarsh Gaurav starred in this dark-crime drama about the social cause which is streaming on Netflix. A must-watch film for everyone.





Here are recommended 5 crime movies. Let us know your favourites and add a few to the list as well.