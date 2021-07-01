Cruella - A violently humorous tale with flamboyant filmmaking, grandeur set works and a brilliant Emma Stone.

You are all familiar with Cruelly from 101 Dalmatians. Well, Disney's remodeled version of Cruella takes us on a deep trip into the origin of Cruella.

Set in the 70s, Estella, an ambitious orphan who lost her mother in a terrible accident moves to London and befriends two thieves. She wishes to be a well-known fashion designer thus joins the famous Baroness von Hellman's designs. The story takes a turn when Estella transforms into a vengeful Cruella. At parts you may feel like the movie is too much, glorifying a villainous character. But Cruella outsmarts everything with its meticulous detailing and flamboyant filmmaking. The set works are grandeur and ravishing. Since the story takes place on a fashion background, the designing and art works are done with utmost care and precision. Be it the colour grading, exhilarating visuals or the mesmerizing soundtracks Disney brings the best out of everything.

Cruella is a complete Emma Stone show. She is exceptional and showcases the emotions with ease. The rage, vengeance, wickedness is portrayed at the right proportion and shoulders the whole film together with her wit and charm. Emma Thompson makes a stellar performance opposite Stone and the dynamic duo keep the film on a high note. But Cruella takes too much time in settling the plot thus drags at parts. May be the makers would've toned down the duration a bit. The tacky computerized Dalmatians were too noticeable.

Despite its inconsistencies, Cruella is a compelling watch. It's humorous, intriguing and utilises its resources pretty decently.