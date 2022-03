There are so many makeup brands out there for us to choose from. Buying makeup products that're not cruelty-free can harm your skin. There are chances of you getting rashes, allergies, eczemas, acne, skin inflammation and other skin diseases. I personally love cruelty-free makeup brand. Some of the cruelty-free brands that I love are:

The Body Shop NYX Colorbar Smashbox

The lip sticks from smashbox are my favorite