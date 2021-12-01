Cruise’s MI v/s Craig’s 007 who wins the spy race?

The two biggest action franchises in the last 2 decades have without any doubt been the Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible series & Daniel Craig’s James Bond series! Both the series have had their share of critical & commercial success! However, one question that arises is who’s the better spy in the race! Ethan Hunt or James Bond!

If it came down to a car chase or a gunfight, Bond's vast experience would almost win easily. In a battle, though, it's difficult to imagine any Bond - with the exception of Daniel Craig's - possessing the physicality to defeat Cruise's borderline immortal Hunt.

Plus, instead of risk a battle, Hunt would probably just shoot Bond with a knockout dart, which is more in line with his style.

While the James Bond film franchise has spanned over 60 years, Mission: Impossible is only 24 years old. Tom Cruise, on the other hand, has been with Hunt since the beginning and appears to be getting bolder in terms of action and stuntwork, such as literally seizing the world's highest building. In comparison, longest-serving Bond actor Roger Moore, who appeared in seven films over the course of twelve years, delegated much of the action to stuntmen.

Bond is also presented as a recovering alcoholic who used to be a chain smoker, but Hunt leads a pretty clean lifestyle.

In conclusion, both will give a tough competition to each other but who wins the battle, is still remains a confusing question!