CTM Routine with Faces Canada.

Faces Canada is a high-quality brand with excellent makeup and skincare products. I have been using their cleanser, toner and moisturizer for over 3 years now and here’s my review of each of them:

- Hydro Age-defying Cleanser: After using a micellar water to remove my makeup I use the Hydro cleanser to further remove impurities. I am all for double cleansing and this product is just right for it. Faces Hydro Cleanser is infused with organic ingredients which eradicate impurities to give my skin a youthful glow. Its hydrating formula removes dirt and makeup while maintaining my skin's natural moisture level.

- Hydro Complexion Enhancing Toner: An excellent budget toner which is delicate on my skin and is suitable for all skin types. Rich in antioxidants, it tones and soothes my skin and refines pores which effectively improves complexion.

- Hydro Naturally Hydrating Moisturizer: After applying the Hydro Toner I use the Hydro Moisturizer. Its effect is long lasting and keeps my skin hydrated for long. This moisturizer is specially designed to increase skin hydration, treat dry and sensitive skin, improve skin tone and texture, and mask imperfections. I love that it is enriched with SPF 15 and natural ingredients such as soyabean extracts, shea butter & patchouli oil. Its anti-aging ingredients activates skin elasticity and makes skin smooth & soft.

Bio this Trio girls, It’s budget friendly and highly effective in helping you maintain great skin!