Cube Entertainment Announces CLC's Disbandment

Cube Entertainment announced that CLC is officially disbanding.









On May 20, Cube Entertainment released a statement on CLC's fancafe. "As CLC's official activities have ended, we would like to inform you that the operation of CLC U CUBE will be terminated as of June 6, 2022."









Previously, Elkie and Sorn left the agency in February and November 2021, respectively. Following this on March 18, Cube Entertainment shared that Seungyeon and Yeeun would be leaving the agency following the expiration of their contracts.









Wishing all the members the best for their future endeavours.