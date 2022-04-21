CUBE Entertainment releases a statement regarding BTOB Sungjae's dating rumours

BTOB's Sungjae was recently wrapped up in dating rumours. Thus CUBE Entertainment has released a statement denying these rumours.





An online post was getting viral in South Korea about Sungjae dating an influencer. The post pointed out that the two use the same phone case and Sungjae's voice can be heard in a video of her playing golf. In response to this, CUBE Entertainment stated on April 20 that the dating rumours are not true. It was just two acquaintances playing golf together. When the dating rumours surfaced, many people messaged the influencer, thus she has made her account private now.





Do you think fans need to stop analyzing things quickly based on baseless rumours? And also let idols date and live a private life? What are your thoughts on this?