Curly Hair – Here Is Your Hair Wash Routine

No woman washes their hair every day if they have curly hair because it just makes her hair drier and tiresome. So if you have curly hair then you must follow a routine and use the right type of products that suits your hair. Use a few nourishing products on your hair.

Hydrate Your Hair Before Shampoo – It is important to hydrate your hair. Always use an oil or a hair mask for your curly hair so that they don’t become dry. Use a hair mask twice a weak. The best mask for curly hair is the Tresemme Keratin Smoothening Mask for deep conditioning and nourishment to your hair. It has maruala oil and keratin so that it coats your curl with long-lasting shine. Your curly hair will be more manageable post your hair wash.

Focus On Scalp – Use a mild shampoo for your curly hair that is free from chemicals. Use Love Beauty & Planet Argan Oil and Lavender Aroma Smooth and Serene Shampoo. This shampoo does not contain any silicone, dyes, and paraben. It contains the goodness of lavender and argan oil which will make your hair smooth and also will condition your hair.

Apply Conditioner – Apply a conditioner on your hair so that it will be very easy to detangle them and manage. Use a conditioner of the same brand as that of shampoo. Use Love Beauty & Planet Argan Oil and Lavender Aroma Smooth and Serene Conditioner for nourishment.

Hair Serum – Once you have done conditioning onto your hair, use a microfiber towel or a cotton cloth. Then apply hair serum and this will complete your hair wash routine. This will coat your strands with a protective layer that will prevent harsh rays of the sun. Use a Tresemme Keratin Smooth Hair Serum. This will nourish each hair strands. Your hair will look shinier after its application and make curls appear happy.