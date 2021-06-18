Curtain bangs – The most sought-after trend of 2021.

Fringes, out! Curtain Bangs, in!

Curtain bangs are going to be the most sought-after trend of 2021. Not only do they frame the face, enhancing eyes and cheekbones, but they are also super easy to maintain and versatile. Curtain bangs can totally change the whole look of the face.

The good news is that pretty much any woman can wear this chic haircut. Curtain bangs are customizable so that they can suit any face shape.





What are curtain bangs?

Curtain bangs are a type of bangs that frame the face on both sides. Such bangs are cut shorter on the inside and become gradually longer outside. Most often a curtain fringe is center-parted.

Should you get curtain bangs?

This depends on your face shape and your goal. Curtain bangs perfectly hide big foreheads, are very good for showing beautiful cheekbones, and always highlight your best features, if cut right. Curtain bangs are good for all face shapes! You just need to find a skilled hairstylist to choose the bangs that suit you. There are many different options to style curtain bangs depending on the hair type and your face shape.

As soon as salons open up, I am definitely trying this trend out! What about you girls?