“Cushions like balm, and shines like gloss”! Rare beauty’s lip balm is all things good!

Rare beauty stay vulnerable lip balm. Don’t we just love when our favourite celebrities launch and introduce their Makeup and cosmetic lines? We adore them, and are enthusiastic to buy the products a little more just because of them. I’m sure you all might be aware of the ‘Rare beauty’ makeup line by Selena Gomez. Personally, I’ve always admired her style and was beyond happy to see her launch Rare Beauty products to us. I recently tried Rare beauty’s ‘ Stay vulnerable’ Lip balm (love the name) and absolutely love it. First of, it is cruelty free, vegan, paraben free, and suitable for all skin type. Their lip balm tag says “Cushions like a balm and shines like a gloss” and boy oh boy are they right! You simple don’t need to prep your lips with a balm before using this. Brownie points for the product’s smooth application and its subtle look. It actually feels weightless and comfortable to wear. The product also claims to keep the lips soft and moisturised all day long, and honestly what else do we want. It’s available in a number of lovely shades. My favourite is ‘Soft berry’.