The coolest of all moms in Bollywood history is Kirron Kher. Remember her role in Dostana or Hum Tum? Her typical Punjabi Mom avatar doesn't only please the audience but also makes them desire if their moms too were as cool as her. Some of her notable appearances as a mother were in films like Devdas, Main Hoon Na, Khoobsurat, Rang De Basanti, and Fanaa.





Also do you remember the song- 'Maa Ka Phone Aaya'? and 'Maa ka Ladla Bigad Gaya?'