"Cyber Hell-Exposing An Internet Horror" is a Netflix Korean documentary on the real-life case of the "Nth Room"

Trigger warning- Sexual abuse, disturbing content.

Korean documentary "Naver Jiok" which translates to 'Naver Hell' (NAVER is a Korean search engine like Google) will be released on the 18th of May on Netflix. This documentary will expose the real-life case of the 'Nth Room', which is Korea's worst sex crime so far.

This criminal case involved blackmailing and cybersex trafficking. Girls as young as teens were lured by fake promises of huge payments and blackmailed into the Nth Room by being forced to take sexually exploitative videos.

The offender was later caught and exposed who turned out to be a young college student. This crime started in 2018 and went on till 2020. The accused made a huge amount of money and was paid anonymously in cryptocurrency. It is a complicated case that involved about 103 victims (with personal information held hostage), more than one accused and many high-end Korean authorities trying to solve the case.

Netflix has released the official trailer of the documentary below.