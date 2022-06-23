D you think, Jug Jug Jiyo deserves an IMDB rating of 9+?
I have watched the movie, and in no way is the film worth a 9+ rating on IMDB. No doubt, the movie is fun to watch. The acting is nice, the story is interesting, and the songs are also entertaining. Overall, it was a fun movie-going experience, and I got a taste of many different emotions in this movie. It felt like a breath of fresh air after watching a few commercially flop movies like Heropanti 2. I would go as far as saying that I thought this movie was better than Bhool Bhulaiya 2.
But in no way is this film deserving of a 9 IMDB rating. A strong 7 might sound nice to me, 9 is for masterpieces. Even a movie like Andhadhun has an IMDB rating of 8.2 and The Kashmir Files has a rating of 8.3. 3 Idiots has a rating of 8.4, which is enough to tell you how difficult it is to score a 9+ rating on IMDB. Nonetheless, you should watch this movie as it is entertaining.