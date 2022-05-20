With all the ongoing South films vs Bollywood films drama, there were many highlights to this. But the one that has stood out is Mahesh Babu's comment on this controversy. Talking to a leading media house, Mahesh Babu had said that "Bollywood can't afford me". Needless to say, this comment made a lot of heads turn. People were shocked to hear this from such an established actor. The film industry was almost divided in two parts, one that supported Mahesh Babu and one that didn't. Later, even after the actor came out and corrected himself and said how the media has twisted his words, people were still disappointed with him. Actor, Dalip Tahil has now come in support of him and said that the "South film industry is one of the most organized industries". Actor, Dalip, tweeted, "In my humble opinion when @urstrulyMahesh (south megastar) says Hindi movies cannot afford him, he is most likely referring to the work ethic, where I completely agree with him.. more strength to Mahesh Babu."