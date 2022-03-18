Dance leaders of Mnet's 'Street Woman Fighter' to star in a new dance reality show where they'll coach terrible dancers - Will this new concept be a hit or flop?

The leaders of Mnet's 'Street Woman Fighter' will be reuniting 3rd time for a brand new show. Dance leaders LEEJUNG, Gabee, Hyojin Choi, NO:ZE, Rihey, Monica, Honey J, and Aiki will be working together again.





Their initial show was a big success, thus Mnet introduced a spin-off named 'Street Girls Fighter'. In this show, the leaders were mentors for young teenage dance groups, where the team 'TURNS' won the show at the end. However, this time they are auditioning people who are not professionals and are quite terrible but have a passion for dancing.





Mnet has stated that it's a new dance reality program where leaders of 'Street Woman Fighter' help terrible dancers grow and improve." What do you think of this concept? Are you looking forward to it? Which team and leader is your favorite?