Dance Prodigy Na HaEun joins SM Entertainment

Na HaEun has joined SM Entertainment!





According to an exclusive interview with Park SeongHo, CEO of OneOn Entertainment (Na HaEun's former label), Na HaEun had graduated from his Kids' Academy and immediately joined SM Entertainment as a trainee.





Known as the "dancing baby," Na HaEun is best known for her dance covers at the Melon Music Awards 2017-18 and her various advertisement appearances.





Meanwhile, Na HaEun had stopped posting on her YouTube channel 3 months back and many speculated that she had landed a big project! She currently has 5.2M subscribers on her channel.