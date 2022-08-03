The dancing Diva Madhuri Dixit is back with her next OTT film

The upcoming Maja Ma movie on Amazon Prime Video will star Madhuri Dixit. The family drama, which also features Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, and Malhar Thakar, is directed by Anand Tiwari of the Bandish Bandits fame.

Maja Ma is a humorous tale about a devoted mother from Baroda who unintentionally obstructs social conventions and her son's wedding arrangements.

The Netflix series The Fame Game, which concluded on a cliffhanger, included Madhuri Dixit's final appearance. The second season has not yet been revealed, though.