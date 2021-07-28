Dark skinned actresses are put up to higher and stricter beauty standards than lighter skinned actresses

While both lighter and darker skinned actresses are put up to ridiculous beauty standards, I feel many actresses who’re tanned/darker skinned will be put up to more harsher beauty standards. I think many darker skinned actresses are made to fit more beauty standards than someone who has lighter skin would, like they’re expected to have much more sharper features. I honestly think many actresses who are lighter skinned wouldn’t be considered conventionally ‘pretty’ if they were tanned instead.

Which is just horrendous to think about honestly. Actresses such as Bipasha or Priyanka who’re more tanned, are very beautiful indeed, but people still comment on there skin tones even now, many claiming they’d be better looking if they were lighter.

Which is such a trash mentality and perception honestly. Rani (who I personally always thought was one of the most beautiful and talented 90’s actresses) was still shamed for her looks, but I can put money on the fact that if she was lighter in skin tone, she’d be considered one of the best looking actresses during the time, even though her features would still be the same. What do you think? Are darker skinned actresses put up to more stricter beauty standards as compared to lighter skinned actresses?