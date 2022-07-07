Darlings movie: Is Alia Bhatt the right choice to play Middle-Class characters?

Darling's teaser was released yesterday and people are loving Alia Bhatt's character. The actress has been treating her fans ever since the year began. In the teaser, Alia Bhatt is seen as middle-class. Previously Alia Bhatt has played characters that were middle-class or from a lower economic background. From the teaser, we can see a romantic relationship between Vijay Varma and Alia Bhatt.

The film is said to be a quirky dark comedy that revolves around the lives of a mother-daughter relationship. By now we all are aware of talented Alia Bhatt is and there's no doubt in that. There's no character Alia Bhatt can't ace in. Do you think Alia Bhatt can again impress her fans with this new movie, Darlings?