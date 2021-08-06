Is dating bad for Tara Sutaria’s career?

I am happy for Tara as she is in love and is very vocal about it. She doesn't hide it like other celebrities. People love Tara and Aadar Jain as a couple and they want to see them onscreen, paired with each other. But, her being so vocal about her relationship good for her career? I have seen Bollywood celebrities hiding their relationships for years so that they can ‘Fake’ a relationship for movie publicity. But now that Tara is so honest about her relationship with Aadar, she won't be able to enjoy the art of having a fake affair for mere publicity. Do you think Tara’s honesty will be harmful to her career?