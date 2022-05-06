Davichi's Kang Minkyung Tests Positive For COVID-19

Davichi's Kang Minkyung has tested positive for COVID-19.









On May 6, WAKEONE released an official statement regarding Kang Minkyung's condition. According to the agency's statement, the Davichi member has completed the two rounds of vaccination and currently is not displaying any abnormal symptoms.









Kang Minkyung will be taking a break from her schedule and is currently under self-quarantine. Additionally, her company promised to give updates about the singer's health.









Meanwhile, Davichi's comeback scheduled for May 16 will proceed without any changes.









Wishing Kang Min Kyung a speedy recovery!