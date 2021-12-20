Day 4 of Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office: Has A Fantastic Sunday, Breaks Into The 100-Crores Club

With a 4-day extended weekend, the multiverse Spidey has done the unthinkable!

Following the pandemic, yet another Indian film has surpassed the $100 crore mark. Following the success of Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and Rajinikanth's Annathhe after Diwali, it's now the turn of Hollywood's Spider-Man: No Way Home to join the party. The picture has achieved the unfathomable by earning a century in just four days, thanks to a four-day extended weekend.

Even though the weekdays have only just begun for the Marvel superhero flick, it has already amassed 109.04 crores*, thanks to a staggering 30 crores* gathered on Sunday. These would have been huge numbers at any time, pre-or post-pandemic, and given the number of limitations on going to the movies still in place, as well as the general fear factor among the public, what Spider-Man: No Way Home has accomplished is simply extraordinary.