The day is finally here #Ralia wedding

Today is the day Ranbir and Alia are going to get married and I just cannot keep calm. The couple is going to take their pheras in the afternoon. Ranbir and Alia don't even know about my existence and yet here I'm being so emotional. I remember that small 9/10 year old girl obsessing over Ranbir after watching 'Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani' and just dreaming about the day when he get's married and now when the day is finally here, I just can't keep calm. The wedding preparations began yesterday and today the haldi and wedding is said to take place. So many emotions are taking place for all of us now. According to reports the pheras will take place at 4:30 and around 7 P.M we can expect the couple to pose for the media as a married couple! Just a few hours more for Alia to become 'Alia Kapoor'!