DAY6 Jae personally announces hiatus from group activities, JYP confirms - Will he come back?

On January 1, DAY6 Jae took to Twitter to personally announce his break from all group activities. He wrote hinting towards his permanent departure from the group, "Hello My Day [DAY6’s fandom name]. I am sincerely thankful to all of you who have been together with DAY6 and me. For the past six years, I have been really happy and made memories that’ll last me a lifetime."





He concluded by apologizing to his fans and announcing his decision, "After discussing with the agency, I am sorry to tell you that I have arrived at the decision to take a break from DAY6’s activities for now.” Boy group DAY6 has already been inactive for a while since Sungjin and YounK are serving in the military, Dowoon is about to enlist in January, Wonpil is the only one who hasn't enlisted yet whereas Jae is not Korean, so he will not be serving in the military.





JYP Entertainment also confirmed Jae's departure and further revealed, "Jae, Who Has Been A Member With DAY6, Has Left The Team And Terminated His Exclusive Contract As Of December 31, 2021, Due To Personal Reasons." The statement answered the questions of fans who thought Jae is only taking a hiatus, well it turned he will not be returning back.





What do you think could have been the reasons behind this decision?