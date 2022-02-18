DAY6's Wonpil tearfully announces his Military Enlistment Date

According to DAY6's agency JYP Entertainment, Wonpil is scheduled to enlist in the military (navy) on March 28th. On the afternoon of the 23rd, he first announced the news of his enlistment to My Day (fandom name) through Naver V LIVE.





He said, "I'm just going to say it. It's driving me crazy. I'm going to be enlisting on March 28. (laughs) Yeah… On March 28, when spring arrives, I'll be enlisting into the Navy." He said he should have enlisted earlier, "I knew that I should [enlist] around this time. We all knew. Sungjin hyung first enlisted, and I knew Bri-hyung (Young K) was going to enlist to. Dowoon too. Since all of them enlisted before me… So I knew I would have to prepare my [solo] album on my own… I think I felt a bit lonely, for a very short time, while I was preparing my album. This was when I was writing 'Stranded.'





He said he didn't care at what division he will join as long as he was able to discharge as fast as possible. Usually, the divisions that have shorter work periods are harder. The only regret Wonpil has is that he should've enlisted even sooner before the maknae (youngest) did. Currently, all other members are serving in the military.





Wonpil started tearing up while discussing this and how he will miss his fans. He tearfully said, "Time will pass quickly." He playfully joked, "Don't you dare go anywhere," before adding more emotionally, "Please don't go. I really hope you will all still be here, exactly as you are now." Will you miss Wonpil?