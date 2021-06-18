Dead salt to make your skin feel alive? Yes!

Indus Valley Bio Organic Dead Sea Salt is one of the best and most soothing bath salts out there. Rich in minerals, it is perfect for skin conditioning and muscle relaxation. It also contains sulfur in its natural form which cleanses and detoxifies skin as well as control the oiliness of the scalp to reduce dandruff. Application of Dead Sea salt on hair and scalp can stimulate hair growth and strengthen hair follicles. Using Dead Sea salt in your bathing water can help your body from inside out and restore your skin's natural moisture content. When used as scrub, Dead Sea salt clears away dead skin cells and accelerates your skin's renewal process to reveal a smoother, healthier surface. Further the detoxifying, hydrating and moisturising properties of Dead Sea salt natural helps in softening of rough areas of skin like foot, elbows and knees. When used in a face pack, natural minerals in Dead Sea salt help to hydrate, exfoliate, and cleanse our skin, thereby improving its overall appearance. Its benefits includes-

relieve skin conditions: People bathe in the Dead Sea for treating skin disorders; this is considered to be a safe and natural alternative for treating skin conditions.

Soothes and softens skin: Dead Sea salt has a unique mineral composition that gives this salt its therapeutic qualities for skin care.

Dead Sea Salt is comprised of 21 beneficial minerals including: magnesium, potassium, calcium, bromide and sulphur. Dead Sea Salt used in a skin moisturizing scrub helps remove toxins from the skin and reduces inflammation. Bromide helps ease muscle cramps, while the anti-inflammatory and detoxifying agents help reduce joint swelling, soreness, and stiffness.





Relaxes and relieves pain: Dead Sea minerals are absorbed while you soak in warm water bath tub and are known to provide some relief from joint swelling, soreness and stiffness. Dead Sea Salt helps in improving blood circulation due to its mineral and thereby helps in reducing inflammatory response. Can also be used as foot soaks, for manicure and pedicure purposes to relax and relieve body aches and pains.

Refreshes and tones skin: Dead Sea Salt adds a youthful glow to the skin and prevents signs of aging. The minerals in Dead Sea Salt has worked wonders for the skin suffering from dryness, sensitivity and itchiness. The salt smoothens rough facial skin, eliminating the dead skin layer and helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles to provide youthful, radiant and beautiful skin.

Exfoliates and polishes skin: Dead Sea salt has a slight abrasive texture that helps in removing dead cells on the skin's surface. It unclogs the pores, peels away the dead skin layer of the skin and restores its protective barrier.

Boosts hair volume and shine: Dead Sea Salt stimulates hair follicles to allow hair to grow, that in turns, helps reduces hair loss. Mineral-rich formula smoothens, softens and detangles weakened hair to improve hair texture, elasticity and manageability Non-toxic and

It is chemical-free salt: This product is 100% pure and natural Dead Sea salt free of artificial colour, fragrance and added chemicals.