Dear Dimple Cheema,

I opted to watch Shershaah on Independence Day and realised that this is not only Vikram Batra's journey, but also yours.

With tears in my eyes and reverence in my heart, I'm penning this. Your love story is not just unfinished, but also timeless, and who wouldn't want to be the lover of someone as bold as Vikram? I'm sure you're not familiar with us, but I'd like to meet you and salute you someday; my respect will naturally go to you and Vikram. You are the most powerful and have a steely heart. You loved a soldier and accepted that anything may happen at any time, but you didn't give up on him. I'm sure you have the same beating heart because I've just fallen for one.

I was wondering what keeps you going since every time I think about something like that or your last meeting with him, my heart skips a beat.

You've already been crowned 'Mrs Batra,' and my heart goes all out to you.

I couldn't stop myself from watching the final moment, and now that I think about it, I can't imagine how pathetic it must have been for you.

I just want to meet you someday because, Ye dil manage more

More power to you