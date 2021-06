"Dear Evan Hansen," the next coming-of-age film, is more heartbreaking than "The Fault in Our Stars."

The "Dear Evan Hansen" trailer was released during Mental Awareness Month, and the film will be released during Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month. Evan is a senior in high school who suffers from social anxiety disorder, which causes him to struggle in school after the suicide of a fellow classmate, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery and acceptance.